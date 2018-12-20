Romanian National Selection Semifinalists 2019
Alphabetically ordered:
|
Song
Singer
|
Baya (Speechless)
M I H A I
|
Daina
Letitia Moisescu & Sensibil Balkan
|
Dear father
Laura Bretan
|
Destin
Trooper
|
Discrete
Xonia
|
Give up now
Johnny Badulescu
|
High heels on
Echoes
|
Ielele
2 Gents
|
Independent
Xandra
|
Make me your man
TWM
|
On a Sunday
Ester Peony
|
Pierd
Dan Bittman
|
Right now
Olivier Kaye
|
Rock this way
Ommieh x Anakrisez
|
Skyscraper
Teodora Dinu
|
Tears
Georgy
|
The call
Berniceya
|
The song of my heart
The four
|
The way it goes
Steam
|
Underground
Vaida
|
We are the ones
Claudiu Mirea
|
Weight of the world
Nicola
|
Without you (Sin ti)
Dya & Lucian Colareza
|
Your journey
Aldo Blaga