Romanian National Selection Semifinalists 2019

TVR.RO | Joi, 20 Decembrie 2018
Alphabetically ordered:

Song

Singer

Baya (Speechless)

M I H A I

Daina

Letitia Moisescu & Sensibil Balkan

Dear father

Laura Bretan

Destin

Trooper

Discrete

Xonia

Give up now

Johnny Badulescu

High heels on

Echoes

Ielele

2 Gents

Independent

Xandra

Make me your man

TWM

On a Sunday

Ester Peony

Pierd

Dan Bittman

Right now

Olivier Kaye

Rock this way

Ommieh x Anakrisez

Skyscraper

Teodora Dinu

Tears

Georgy

The call

Berniceya

The song of my heart

The four

The way it goes

Steam

Underground

Vaida

We are the ones

Claudiu Mirea

Weight of the world

Nicola

Without you (Sin ti)

Dya & Lucian Colareza

Your journey

Aldo Blaga

 

