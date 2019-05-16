Ester Peony, performance in English, French and Romanian during the party organised by ICR Tel Aviv

The international contest has its debut today, live, on TVR 1, TVR HD and TVR Interna t ional, with the first semi final.

The representatives of the Republic of Moldova and of Russia, Anna Odobescu and Sergey Lazarev, have been invited to this event

The images from the party dedicated to the Romanian delegation will be broadcast exclusively in the programme Destination to Tel Aviv

The Romanian delegation at Eurovision, has met on Monday, May 13th, the representatives of the local communities and the journalists accredited at the international contest with the occasion of an event organised by the Romanian Cultural Institute in Tel Aviv, in collaboration with Romanian Television and with the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Israel, at the Enav Cultural Centre venue.

Following the welcome speeches made by Martin Salamon, Director of ICR Tel Aviv, by Her Excellency Mrs. Gabriela Moraru, the Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova, in Israel and by Mrs Smaranda Vornicu-Shalit, the Head of the Romania delegation at ESC2019, for more than 200 guests, the main moment of the evening came – the performances made by Ester Peony and Anna Odobescu.

Romania’s representative has impressed the audience with a 3 languages performance – English, Romanian and French. The young artist has interpreted the song „On a Sunday”, Romania’s song at the Eurovision, and also „Dernière danse”, the hit launched in 2013 by Indila and „De-ai fi tu salcie la mal”, an old hit of Mihaela Mihai.

Anna Odobescu, the Republic of Moldova’s representative Eurovision, has performed on stage the contest song , „Stay” and has invited the public to an authentically Romanian Moldavian round dance, with rhythms over the Prut river.

The two artists have been supported by the public, especially by Sergey Lazarev, Russia’s representative within this year’s edition of the international competition.

„Romania’s project at Eurovision has become a real ambassador of our country, during the 25 years from our first participation. This is why we are so happy to be here, in Tel Aviv, and to continue our collaboration with ICR in order to promote Romania’s project to the representatives of the local community and to the accredited journalists at the Eurovision. Good luck Ester Peony, go Romania go!” has Smaranda Vornicu-Shalit declared in the end of the event.

The images of the event organised by the Romanian Embassy, but also images from the party of the Israeli delegation will be broadcast exclusively in the programme Destination Tel Aviv, a programme which follows step by step Romania’s representatives in Israel. The programme is broadcast on TVR 1, TVR HD TVR International and TVR+, every day, starting from 19.55 hrs.

At the same time, TVR News will broadcast, exclusively, reports and live transmissions from Tel Aviv.

Eurovision 2019 has its debut today, with the first semi final, live and exclusively, on TVR

The Eurovision Song Contest competitors are becoming more and more excited!

The Romanian public will find out who are the first finalists of ESC 2019 from the show which will open the competition, on Tuesday, May 14th, starting from 22.00 hrs, live and exclusively, on TVR 1, TVR HD and TVR International.

Artists from Slovenia, Belarus, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Cyprus, Serbia, Finland, Poland, Hungary, Estonia, Portugal, San Marino, Island, Georgia, Australia, Belgium and Greece will get on the Expo Tel Aviv stage in the first semi final of the contest. Only 10 out of the 17 competitors will continue their journey to the Big Final.

Besides the inhabitants of those countries, the ones who will vote in this semi-final are also Eurovision fans from Spain, France and Israel. The countries from “the big five” – France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and Italy – are directly qualified in the final, together with the host country, Israel, but still the voting will be done according to the drawing lots, in the semi finals.

A day before, the artists have competed in a show made exclusively for the jury made of experts, whose scores will be made public only after the Big Final.

On May 16th, Romania will experience the emotions of the Eurovision semi-final:

Ester Peony, our representative within this year’s edition with the song „On a Sunday”, will get on the ESC stage, on May 16th, in the second semi final of the competition, having number 6 as the entry number within the contest. Besides Ester Peony, in the second semi final, we will see representatives from countries such as: Switzerland, Sweden, Ireland, Austria, Moldova, Latvia, Denmark, Armenia, Albania, Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Norway, Russia, Netherlands, Croatia, Lithuania, and Malta.

Romanian Television will broadcast the Eurovision shows 2019 from Tel Aviv live and exclusively, on TVR 1, TVR HD, TVR International and TVR+.

Eurovision Romania Team

We address special thanks to our partners for supporting us in the organisation of Eurovision 2019 contest: TAROM, official transport airline of the Romanian delegation to Eurovision, DB Schenker Romania, Cotnari, Farmec and Prăvălia Mofturi.