UPDATE ESC Romania semifinalists: the list has been updated after the appeal session ended

The organizers received four appeals: E-an-na - "Malere"; Renate Grad - "Still Alive"; SAVE - "Deep water"; Ioana Popescu - "Between two rains".
The Appeal Committee consists of Cristian Faur, the president of the National Selection jury, Liana Elekeș and Gabriel Scîrleț, music directors with a long experience at Eurovision.
After the appeals were analyzed, the Committee decided that the song "Malere", performed by E-an-na, should enter the semifinals of the national competition. The other three appeals were rejected.
At the same time, Alex Parker & Erik Frank & Bastien decided to withdraw the song "Best of me", Erik Frank being unable to travel to Romania for the contest.
Instead of the song "Best of me", the song "All this love", performed by Alex Parker & Bastien, will enter the competition.
The song "All this love" had originally obtained the qualification score in the semifinals, but was not admitted because, according to the rules, an artist cannot participate in the contest with two songs.
Romania semifinalists in alphabetical order
Aldo Blaga - Embers
Alex Parker & Bastien - All this love
Alexa - Hoodies and cold nights
Alina Amon - Without you
ANA - Youngster
Andra Oproiu - Younique
Andrea Stocchino - Avere paura
Andrei Petruş - Take me
ARIS - Do Svidaniya
Ayona - Let me come to you
Barbara - Hypnotized
Bogdan Dumitraş - Sign
Carmen Trandafir - Măşti
Cezar Ouatu - For everyone
Ciro De Luca - Imperdonabile
Cream, Minodora şi Diana Bucşă - România mea
Dan Helciug - 241
Dora Gaitanovici - Ana
E-an-na - Malere
Eliza G - The other half of me
Eugenia Nicolae feat. Cazanoi Brothers - Doina
FABI - That way
Forţele de muncă - Hai afară, frate!
Gabriel Basco - One night
Giulia-Georgia - Fiind your way
Ivel - Neverending
Jessie - Regret
Kyrie Mendél - Hurricane
Letiţia Moisescu - Mirunica
Leyah - I'll be fine
Mălina - Prisoner
Miryam - Top of the rainbow
MØISE - Guilty
Oana Tăbultoc - Utopia
Olivia Miheţ - Fragile
Othello - You're worthy
Outflow - Running in circles
PETRA - Ireligios
Roberta-Maria Popa - Indigo
Romeo Zaharia - Until the fight
Seeya - Save me
Sophia - Beautiful lies
Stelian - Remember
VANU - Never give up
Vizi - Sparrow
WRS - Llamame