UPDATE ESC Romania semifinalists: the list has been updated after the appeal session ended

Another song has been added to the list of semifinalists of the National Selection Eurovision Song Contest 2022, after the appeals were analyzed. According to the rules, the artists had the opportunity to submit appeals within a maximum of 24 hours from the publishing of the results of the preselection.

The organizers received four appeals: E-an-na - "Malere"; Renate Grad - "Still Alive"; SAVE - "Deep water"; Ioana Popescu - "Between two rains".



The Appeal Committee consists of Cristian Faur, the president of the National Selection jury, Liana Elekeș and Gabriel Scîrleț, music directors with a long experience at Eurovision.



After the appeals were analyzed, the Committee decided that the song "Malere", performed by E-an-na, should enter the semifinals of the national competition. The other three appeals were rejected.



At the same time, Alex Parker & Erik Frank & Bastien decided to withdraw the song "Best of me", Erik Frank being unable to travel to Romania for the contest.



Instead of the song "Best of me", the song "All this love", performed by Alex Parker & Bastien, will enter the competition.



The song "All this love" had originally obtained the qualification score in the semifinals, but was not admitted because, according to the rules, an artist cannot participate in the contest with two songs.

Romania semifinalists in alphabetical order



Aldo Blaga - Embers

Alex Parker & Bastien - All this love

Alexa - Hoodies and cold nights

Alina Amon - Without you

ANA - Youngster

Andra Oproiu - Younique

Andrea Stocchino - Avere paura

Andrei Petruş - Take me

ARIS - Do Svidaniya

Ayona - Let me come to you

Barbara - Hypnotized

Bogdan Dumitraş - Sign

Carmen Trandafir - Măşti

Cezar Ouatu - For everyone

Ciro De Luca - Imperdonabile

Cream, Minodora şi Diana Bucşă - România mea

Dan Helciug - 241

Dora Gaitanovici - Ana

E-an-na - Malere

Eliza G - The other half of me

Eugenia Nicolae feat. Cazanoi Brothers - Doina

FABI - That way

Forţele de muncă - Hai afară, frate!

Gabriel Basco - One night

Giulia-Georgia - Fiind your way

Ivel - Neverending

Jessie - Regret

Kyrie Mendél - Hurricane

Letiţia Moisescu - Mirunica

Leyah - I'll be fine

Mălina - Prisoner

Miryam - Top of the rainbow

MØISE - Guilty

Oana Tăbultoc - Utopia

Olivia Miheţ - Fragile

Othello - You're worthy

Outflow - Running in circles

PETRA - Ireligios

Roberta-Maria Popa - Indigo

Romeo Zaharia - Until the fight

Seeya - Save me

Sophia - Beautiful lies

Stelian - Remember

VANU - Never give up

Vizi - Sparrow

WRS - Llamame