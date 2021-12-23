NEWS
Romanian National Selection ESC 2022 semifinalists (in alphabetical order)

Joi, 23 Decembrie 2021
On December 23, the jury has announced the 45 semifinalists of the National Selection. Please find the list below.
Name

Song

Alex Parker & Erik Frank & Bastien

Best of me

Aldo Blaga

Embers

Alexa

Hoodies and cold nights

Alina Amon

Without you

Ana Lazăr

Youngster

Andra Oproiu

Younique

Andrea Stocchino

Avere paura

Andrei Petruş

Take me

ARIS

Do Svidaniya

Ayona Iordănescu

Let me come to you

Barbara

Hypnotized

Bogdan Dumitraş

Sign

Carmen Trandafir

Măşti

Cezar Ouatu

For everyone

Ciro De Luca

Imperdonabile

Claudia, Minodora, Diana

România mea

Dan Helciug

241

Dora Gaitanovici

Ana

Eliza G

The other half of me

Eugenia Nicolae

Doina

Fabian Ferrara

That way

Forţele de muncă

Hai afară, frate!

Gabriel Basco

One night

Giulia-Georgia Beiliciu

Find your way

Ivelin Trakiyski

Neverending

Jessie

Regret

Kyrie Mendél

Hurricane

Letiţia Moisescu

Mirunica

Leyah

I'll be fine

Mălina

Prisoner

Miryam

Top of the rainbow

MOISE

Guilty

Oana Tabultoc

Utopia

Olivia Miheţ

Fragile

Othello

You're worthy

Outflow

Running in circles

Petra

Ireligios

Popa Roberta-Maria

Indigo

Romeo Zaharia

Until the fight is over

Silvia Costache

Save me

Sophia

Beautiful lies

Stelian

Remember

VANU

Never give up

Vizi Imre

Sparrow

WRS

Llamame

