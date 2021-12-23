Romanian National Selection ESC 2022 semifinalists (in alphabetical order)

Name
Song
Alex Parker & Erik Frank & Bastien
Best of me
Aldo Blaga
Embers
Alexa
Hoodies and cold nights
Alina Amon
Without you
Ana Lazăr
Youngster
Andra Oproiu
Younique
Andrea Stocchino
Avere paura
Andrei Petruş
Take me
ARIS
Do Svidaniya
Ayona Iordănescu
Let me come to you
Barbara
Hypnotized
Bogdan Dumitraş
Sign
Carmen Trandafir
Măşti
Cezar Ouatu
For everyone
Ciro De Luca
Imperdonabile
Claudia, Minodora, Diana
România mea
Dan Helciug
241
Dora Gaitanovici
Ana
Eliza G
The other half of me
Eugenia Nicolae
Doina
Fabian Ferrara
That way
Forţele de muncă
Hai afară, frate!
Gabriel Basco
One night
Giulia-Georgia Beiliciu
Find your way
Ivelin Trakiyski
Neverending
Jessie
Regret
Kyrie Mendél
Hurricane
Letiţia Moisescu
Mirunica
Leyah
I'll be fine
Mălina
Prisoner
Miryam
Top of the rainbow
MOISE
Guilty
Oana Tabultoc
Utopia
Olivia Miheţ
Fragile
Othello
You're worthy
Outflow
Running in circles
Petra
Ireligios
Popa Roberta-Maria
Indigo
Romeo Zaharia
Until the fight is over
Silvia Costache
Save me
Sophia
Beautiful lies
Stelian
Remember
VANU
Never give up
Vizi Imre
Sparrow
WRS
Llamame