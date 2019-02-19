Netta, winner of Eurovision 2018, will perform on the stage of the Romanian National Final for ESC2019

The show will be broadcasted live and exclusively on tvrplus.ro on Sunday, February 17th

A genuine musical phenomenon, Netta Barzilai, winner of Eurovision 2018, will have a live performance during the Romanian National Selection Final.

Netta: „Performing in Romania’s preliminary competition for the ESC is such an honor for me. I’m so excited to visit Bucharest and celebrate with all the different incredible people there. Let’s burn the stage!”

Netta Barzilai will bring on the stage from Polivalenta Hall the unique style that made her famous. On Sunday, the Romanian public will have the chance to see her performing both the Eurovision-winning "Toy" and her most recent hit, „Bassa Sababa”.