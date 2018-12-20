Siteul tvr.ro foloseste cookies. Continuarea navigarii pe acest site se considera acceptarea politicii de utilizare a cookies. Afla mai multe accesand POLITICA COOKIES Vezi și Politica de Confidenţialitate care face referire la modul în care colectăm, folosim şi partajăm datele dumneavoastră pentru a va oferi serviciile TVR precum şi modul în care folosim platformele sociale.
Eurovision Romania has chosen its semi-finalists

TVR.RO | Joi, 20 Decembrie 2018
The preselection jury has decided the 24 songs which will enter the National Selection

On Thursday, December 20, the pre-selection jury has announced the semi-finalists of the National Selection for Eurovision Song Contest 2019.  Out of the 126 entries, only 24 songs will compete for a chance on the stage in Tel Aviv.

The members of the pre-selection jury are: radio producers Bogdan Pavlică, Felix Crainicu (Radio Romania), Răzvan Popescu (Radio Zu), Oliver Simionescu – DJ Olix (Kiss FM), Horea Ghibuțiu, musical journalist- unsitedemuzica.ro, Dragoș Vulgaris, musical journalist - ProFm & Chill FM,  Bogdan Miu, journalist, radio producer -  DigiFM, George Balint, jurnalist – Musical Reality, Andreea Remețan, radio producer -  Virgin , Liana Stanciu,  TVR journalist and Gabriel Scîrlet, musical director - TVR.

The qualified songs, in alphabetical order, are:

Song

Singer/Performer

Baya (Speechless)

M I H A I

Daina

Letitia Moisescu & Sensibil Balkan

Dear father

Laura Bretan

Destin

Trooper

Discrete

Xonia

Give up now

Johnny Badulescu

High heels on

Echoes

Ielele

2 Gents

Independent

Xandra

Make me your man

TWM

On a Sunday

Ester Peony

Pierd

Dan Bittman

Right now

Olivier Kaye

Rock this way

Ommieh x Anakrisez

Skyscraper

Teodora Dinu

Tears

Georgy

The call

Berniceya

The song of my heart

The four

The way it goes

Steam

Underground

Vaida

We are the ones

Claudiu Mirea

Weight of the world

Nicola

Without you (Sin ti)

Dya & Lucian Colareza

Your journey

Aldo Blaga

 

The semi-finals will take place in Arad and Iași, while the National Final will be organised in Bucharest

TVR already has a tradition in organising the Eurovision Romania shows outside its studios in Bucharest. This 2019 edition makes no exception, as the two semi-finals will be organised by two major cities in the West and the East of the country.

The shows revealing the finalist songs will take place in Arad and Iași and the National Final will be organised in Bucharest.

 

Eurovision Romania Team

 

 

 

 

 

 

