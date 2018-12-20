Eurovision Romania has chosen its semi-finalists

On Thursday, December 20, the pre-selection jury has announced the semi-finalists of the National Selection for Eurovision Song Contest 2019. Out of the 126 entries, only 24 songs will compete for a chance on the stage in Tel Aviv.
The members of the pre-selection jury are: radio producers Bogdan Pavlică, Felix Crainicu (Radio Romania), Răzvan Popescu (Radio Zu), Oliver Simionescu – DJ Olix (Kiss FM), Horea Ghibuțiu, musical journalist- unsitedemuzica.ro, Dragoș Vulgaris, musical journalist - ProFm & Chill FM, Bogdan Miu, journalist, radio producer - DigiFM, George Balint, jurnalist – Musical Reality, Andreea Remețan, radio producer - Virgin , Liana Stanciu, TVR journalist and Gabriel Scîrlet, musical director - TVR.
The qualified songs, in alphabetical order, are:
|
Song
Singer/Performer
|
Baya (Speechless)
M I H A I
|
Daina
Letitia Moisescu & Sensibil Balkan
|
Dear father
Laura Bretan
|
Destin
Trooper
|
Discrete
Xonia
|
Give up now
Johnny Badulescu
|
High heels on
Echoes
|
Ielele
2 Gents
|
Independent
Xandra
|
Make me your man
TWM
|
On a Sunday
Ester Peony
|
Pierd
Dan Bittman
|
Right now
Olivier Kaye
|
Rock this way
Ommieh x Anakrisez
|
Skyscraper
Teodora Dinu
|
Tears
Georgy
|
The call
Berniceya
|
The song of my heart
The four
|
The way it goes
Steam
|
Underground
Vaida
|
We are the ones
Claudiu Mirea
|
Weight of the world
Nicola
|
Without you (Sin ti)
Dya & Lucian Colareza
|
Your journey
Aldo Blaga
The semi-finals will take place in Arad and Iași, while the National Final will be organised in Bucharest
TVR already has a tradition in organising the Eurovision Romania shows outside its studios in Bucharest. This 2019 edition makes no exception, as the two semi-finals will be organised by two major cities in the West and the East of the country.
The shows revealing the finalist songs will take place in Arad and Iași and the National Final will be organised in Bucharest.
