Eurovision Romania has chosen its semi-finalists

The preselection jury has decided the 24 songs which will enter the National Selection

On Thursday, December 20, the pre-selection jury has announced the semi-finalists of the National Selection for Eurovision Song Contest 2019. Out of the 126 entries, only 24 songs will compete for a chance on the stage in Tel Aviv.

The members of the pre-selection jury are: radio producers Bogdan Pavlică, Felix Crainicu (Radio Romania), Răzvan Popescu (Radio Zu), Oliver Simionescu – DJ Olix (Kiss FM), Horea Ghibuțiu, musical journalist- unsitedemuzica.ro, Dragoș Vulgaris, musical journalist - ProFm & Chill FM, Bogdan Miu, journalist, radio producer - DigiFM, George Balint, jurnalist – Musical Reality, Andreea Remețan, radio producer - Virgin , Liana Stanciu, TVR journalist and Gabriel Scîrlet, musical director - TVR.

The qualified songs, in alphabetical order, are:

Song Singer/Performer Baya (Speechless) M I H A I Daina Letitia Moisescu & Sensibil Balkan Dear father Laura Bretan Destin Trooper Discrete Xonia Give up now Johnny Badulescu High heels on Echoes Ielele 2 Gents Independent Xandra Make me your man TWM On a Sunday Ester Peony Pierd Dan Bittman Right now Olivier Kaye Rock this way Ommieh x Anakrisez Skyscraper Teodora Dinu Tears Georgy The call Berniceya The song of my heart The four The way it goes Steam Underground Vaida We are the ones Claudiu Mirea Weight of the world Nicola Without you (Sin ti) Dya & Lucian Colareza Your journey Aldo Blaga

The semi-finals will take place in Arad and Iași, while the National Final will be organised in Bucharest

TVR already has a tradition in organising the Eurovision Romania shows outside its studios in Bucharest. This 2019 edition makes no exception, as the two semi-finals will be organised by two major cities in the West and the East of the country.

The shows revealing the finalist songs will take place in Arad and Iași and the National Final will be organised in Bucharest.

