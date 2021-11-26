NEWS
Eurovision 2022: the registrations for the National Selection are starting on Friday

TVR.RO | Vineri, 26 Noiembrie 2021
The songwriters, who intend to register songs for this year’s edition of Eurovision Romania, can apply until December 19th 2021.
•       The registration session is open until December 19th, exclusively online
•       On December  23rd the jury will announce the 45 semifinalists of Eurovision Romania 2022

This year, the registrations will be made exclusively online, at the following e-mail address: eurovision.romania@tvr.ro.
All the information about how to register and about the organization of the contest are mentioned in the Rules and Conditions of the National Selection, available on the official site: eurovision.tvr.ro.   

The pre-selection calendar:
- November 26 - December 19: registrations – submitting or sending of the songs, electronically, to the address: eurovision.romania@tvr.ro;
- December 21-22: pre-selections - the songs will be listened by the jury, at the TVR headquarter;
- December 23: announcing of the songs that will enter the contest.

