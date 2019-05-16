Ester Peony is competing this evening on the stage of the most watched musical contest of the planet

The waiting has finally come to an end! The days have turned into hours, and only a few hours are separating us from the second Eurovision 2019 semi final, in which the Romanians all over the world will feel the emotion of our representatives who will get in the contest. TVR 1, TVR HD, TVR International and TVR+ are broadcasting the event live from the Expo Tel Aviv stage, this evening, starting from 22.00 hrs.

Romania’s representative, Ester Peony will have number 6 in the contest, with the song „On A Sunday", together with countries such as: Switzerland, Sweden, Ireland, Austria, the Republic of Moldova, Latvia, Denmark, Armenia, Albania, Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Norway, Russia, Netherlands, Croatia, Lithuania and Malta.

„I am anxious to sing both for the Romanians in the country, but also for the Romanians all around the world. After 3 months of intense preparations, followed by several rehearsals taking place on the stage here, the moment we have all been waiting for has finally come. I hope the Romanians from the country will support me and the ones who are living abroad will vote for Romania’s qualification in the big final. This evening I will sing for them, and my success will be theirs success as well!” has declared Ester Peony, our representative at ESC 2019.

The Eurovision semi final will be moderated for TVR’s viewers by Liana Stanciu and Bogdan Stănescu.

Fans from 18 countries assigned for the second semi final and also fans from Germany, United Kingdom, and Italy are deciding together with the specialized jury members who will continue the journey to the big final.

Even if the Romanians at home do not have the right to vote for our representative in the contest, the vote of the ones from Diaspora can be a decisive one for Romania’s qualification at the Eurovision final.

On Thursday evening, the votes of the Romanians from countries such as: Switzerland, Sweden, Ireland, Austria, the Republic of Moldova, Latvia, Denmark, Armenia, Albania, Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Norway, Russia, Netherlands, Croatia, Lithuania, Malta, Germany, United Kingdom, and Italy will count 50%, the rest of 50% will be the decision of the juries from each country.

The ones who want to support Romania must vote 06(the number allocated to Romania), in the period allocated to voting (immediately after the end of the performances of the 18 songs) by phone, by SMS, or by using the application from the official site of the contest: https://eurovision.tv/app. The telephone and SMS numbers and the costs will be displayed in each country by the public television which is broadcasting the event, but you can also find them online, on the portals tvr.ro, eurovision.tvr.ro or on the official page of facebook.com/eurovision.romania.

Romanians abroad will be able to vote up to 20 times from the same telephone number.

On Wednesday, a day before the show, the representatives of Romania and of the other countries who will perform in the second semi final had two rehearsals. Even if it has not been broadcasted live, the second rehearsal meant as much for the qualification, as today’s semi final, because the show has been voted by specialised juries from 21 countries, their vote counting 50%, the same as the vote of the public.

The final of Eurovision 2019 will take place on Saturday, May 18th, and the Romanian viewers will watch the broadcast live on TVR 1, TVR HD, TVR International and TVR+, starting with 22.00 hrs.

The event is watched, every year, by almost 200 million people on several continents and in Romania this event is broadcast exclusively by the Romanian Television.