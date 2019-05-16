Ester Peony shined On „THIS” Sunday at the Opening Ceremony of the Eurovision 2019

The International Contest had its debut on Tuesday, May 14th, live on TVR 1, TVR HD and TVR Interna t ional, with the first semi-final.

The 64th edition of Eurovision Song Contest has been officially opened, on May 12th, with the parade of the delegations and with the reception organised at Charles Bronfman Auditorium from Tel Aviv.

Dressed up in elegant outfits, optimistic and with a laughter on their faces, our artists, together with the representatives of the other 40 participant countries at the Eurovision, have marched in front of the journalists, of the fans and of all the curious ones who have gathered on Sunday evening in Habima Square.

If last year, in Portugal, the colour of the carpet that the artists have stepped on was blue, this year, the Israeli organisers have preferred the orange colour, a premiere in the history of the contest.

Dressed up in a gorgeous white dress, Ester Peony has given the journalists numerous interviews and made hundreds of photos with the fans who were present at the ceremony during the 120 metres route (video images of the event, here: tiny.cc/knyl6y).

Ester has been accompanied on the orange carpet by Alex Șerbu, the musical producer „On a Sunday” and by other artists who are getting on stage – backing vocals and dancers-, the Romanian delegation is being led by Smaranda Vornicu-Shalit.

„The route to Eurovision passes here, at the orange carpet, a parade I will never forget. I have been surrounded by fans, journalists, friends of Eurovision who held us in their arms with a sympathy and warmth before the emotions of the contest. The Eurovision spirit has been released here, in Tel Aviv, where I already feel like home”, has Ester Peony declared, visibly touched, after the experience on the orange carpet.

Our delegation had the number 25 as entry order on the carpet, and the interest it created to the journalists present at the event has been a huge one, after the two impressive rehearsals held on the Eurovision stage in the last days.

The event for promoting Romania’s song organised by ICR in Tel Aviv

Romanian delegation will have another important event organised by the Romanian Cultural Institute in Tel Aviv, in collaboration with Romanian Television and with the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Israel. Both personalities of the local media communities in Tel Aviv and accredited journalists at the Eurovision, will have the chance to meet this evening, at the party, our representative within this edition , a good occasion to promote the song „On a Sunday” with only a few days before contest entry.

Romanians will watch on Tuesday , the first Eurovision 2019 semi-final, live and exclusively on TVR

The Romanian public will find out who are the first finalists of ESC 2019 in the show that opens the competition, on May 14th, starting from 22 hrs. The Tel Aviv show will be broadcast live and exclusively on TVR 1, TVR HD, TVR International and TVR+.

The programme „Destination Tel Aviv” follows step by step the Romanian delegation in Tel Aviv, every day, from19.55 hrs, on TVR 1

This evening you will see images in premiere from the official opening ceremony of Eurovision 2019 and also the marching on the orange carpet in „Destination Tel Aviv”, the programme which follows the Romanian delegation day by day, on TVR 1, TVR HD and TVR International and online on TVR+, until May 18th.

The Eurovision semi-finals from May 14th and 16 th and the final, from May 18th , will be broadcast on TVR 1, TVR HD and TVR International.

Ester Peony, our representative at this year’s edition with the song „On a Sunday”, will get on the ESC stage on May 16th, in the second semi-final of the competition having number 6 as the entry number in the contest. Together with our representatives, we will see in the second semi-final countries such as: Switzerland, Sweden, Ireland, Austria, the Republic of Moldova, Latvia, Denmark, Armenia, Albania, Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Norway, Russia, Netherlands, Croatia, Lithuania and Malta.

Romanian Television will broadcast the Eurovision shows 2019 live and exclusively from Tel Aviv on TVR 1, TVR HD, TVR International and TVR+, starting with the first final on Tuesday, May14th, starting from 22.00.

The second semi-final, when the Romanian representative will compete, will take place on May 16th, and the Big Final will take place 2 days later on May 18th.

Photo: Dana Tamari

***

Eurovision Romania Team

TVR addresses special thanks for the support offered in organising this event to its partners: TAROM, the official transport airline of the Romanian delegation at the Eurovision, DB Schenker Romania, Cotnari, Farmec and Prăvălia Mofturi.