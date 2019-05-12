Ester Peony, first time on the Eurovison stage

Ester Peony, first time on the Eurovison stage : „ I will sing for all Romanians and I invite them to be on my side, because I represent our country in the biggest musical contest in the world”.

- The first statement of the artist after the arrival in Tel Aviv

- The first images with the Romanian show : impressive graphics, pyrotechnic effects, complex stage motion

- Exclusive images in the show „ Destination Tel Aviv’, on TVR 1

Emotions ran high in Tel Aviv, where the Romanian artists had their first rehearsal on the Eurovision 2019 stage.Even on the first day, the Romanian show made an impression because of its colors, effects, dynamics and power.

.

„This is an unforgettable day for me ! For the first time, I was on the Eurovison stage, a dream which came true today „ , confessed Ester.

.

„The rehearsal went on well, I am content with the first results and this gives me hope and positive energy before the show.I will sing here for all Romanians, because I represent our country in the biggest musical contest in the world and I invite them to be on my side and those in the diaspora to vote for the song „On a Sunday”, on Thursday, May 16 „ added the young singer.





After the rehearsal,in the Viewing Room, Ester Peony and the TVR team, led by Smaranda Vornicu-Shalit, Head of the Romanian delegation , together with the director Petre Nastase discussed the show details with the technical team of the hosts.The specialists adjusted details concerning the sound,image and lights before the second rehearsal which is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 10.

.

„We had a successful first rehearsal, which helped polish the show of our artists.We had positive feedback from the journalists and fans, the show is making an impression and Ester is in an amazing shape.Our target is to clarify all details, together with the producers of the event, before the next rehearsal”, this is the first reaction of Smaranda Vornicu , Head of the Romanian delegation, after the rehearsal which opens the Romanian participation to Eurovison 2019.

.

Images from rehearsals may be viewed her : tiny.cc/uhda6y ( video) and tiny.cc/obda6y ( photo)

.

The emotions dissipated afterwards, during the press conference which took place in accordance with the official programme.Ester Peony, together with Alex Serbu,the guitar player and the composer of the song, the dancers and the backing vocals all met with the journalists accredited to the event.The foreign journalists were curious to find out details concerning the show concept, the original idea but also about the artists who have inspired Ester over the years, trying thus to discover the woman behind the artist.

.

In the evening, the Romanian delegation participated to a welcome cocktail, hosted by the Mair of Herzliya, Mr. Moshe Fadlon, in the idyllic setting of the Mediterranean port.

.

The TVR audience will be able to see the first rehearsal on the Expo stage in Tel Aviv but also images from the arrival of the Romanian delegation in Tel Aviv, the meeting with the press and the backstage emotions, in the show „ Destination Tel Aviv’. The show, which will follow in the footsteps of Ester Peony in Tel Aviv, may be seen on TVR1, TVR HD and TVR International, between May 6-18, as well as online, on TVR+.The host of the show will be Laura Fronoiu, a TVR journalist, experienced in this international event.

.

Ester Peony will sing on the Eurovision Song Contest stage on May 16, in the second semifinal of the competition, with the competition entry number 6. Together with our representative, several other countries will participate in the second semifinal : Switzerland, Sweden, Ireland, Austria, Moldova, Latvia,Denmark,Armenia, Albania, Azerbaijan,Macedonia, Norway, Russia, The Netherlands, Croatia, Lithuania, Malta.

.

Ester Peony represents Romania at ESC 2019, with the song „ On a Sunday”.

.

The semifinals and the Eurovision final, on May 14 and 16, and on May 18 respectively, can be watched on TVR 1, TVR HD and TVR International.

.

TVR expresses thanks , for their support in organising the Eurovision 2019 contest, to its partners : TAROM, official carrier of the Romanian team to Eurovision, DB Schenker Romania, Cotnari, Farmec and Pravalia Mofturi.

Photo : Thomas Hanses/eurovision.tv

.

***

Team Eurovision Romania