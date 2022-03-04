Eda Marcus and Aurelian Temișan are hosting the final of the National Selection

Ilinca Băcilă will be in permanent contact with the artists from the Green Room and will capture their emotions and reactions, and Bogdan Stănescu will be next to the jury members of Eurovision Romania.

• The Great Final will take place on 5 March, live on TVR 1, TVR International, TVR Moldova, TVR+ and on TVR's Youtube channel, starting from 22.00 hrs.

Eda Marcus and Aurelian Temișan will be the hosts of the most expected event of the National Selection 2022. On 5 March, TVR's star and the well-known artist will host the Great Final of Eurovision Romania, the last act of this year's edition of the national contest. If Eda Marcus is already used with this role, being present on the stage of various events organised by TVR, Aurelian Temișan has lived Eurovision's emotions both as competitor, and as a host as well.

„The National Selection was the missing part from my "collection" of great events organised by Romanian Television. I have started with Eurovision Junior, many years ago, then I have continued with the Golden Stag 2019 and then with TVR's New Year's Eve programme in 2021 and now I will host the Eurovision Romania Final. It is the dream that came true at the right moment, since I am better prepared than ever”, has the TVR's star confessed.

„Music... this international "language". With the help of music we unite sould and breack barriers. Through music, we connect with each other and together we connect to the Divinity", confesses Aurelian Temișan.

The beloved artist returns in the role of host of the National Selection Final after the experience of 2019, but his story at Eurovision Romania also includes two participations in the contest: "I am glad to be involved again in this contest, as a presenter and to feel again the emotions of the contestants, reminding me of the editions in which I was in their place, giving my all in order to make the perfect show that this magnificent contest needs, internationally.

As for my colleague host, Eda, it turns out once again that music and sports go hand in hand. With Eda and me as masters of ceremony... let the Eurovision begin!".

Bogdan Stănescu and Ilinca Băcilă complete the team of presenters. On the one side, the young artist will once again take the pulse of the emotions from the Green Room of the National Selection, together with the competitors, and on the other side, the host of the show “Cu buru-n zori” broadcast TVR 1, will be next to the Eurovision Romania jurors.

Alex Parker & Bastien - "All this love", Andrei Petruș - "Take me", Cream, Minodora and Diana Bucşa - "My Romania", Dora Gaitanovici - "Ana", Gabriel Basco - "One night", Kyrie Mendél - " Hurricane ”, MØISE -“ Guilty ”, Petra -“ Ireligios ”, Vanu -“ Never give up ”, and WRS -“ Llamame ”are the finalists of Eurovision Romania 2022. They will compete on Saturday, March 5, in the final of the National Selection, when we will find out who will represent Romania at the international competition.

Along with the competitors, representatives from no less than seven countries will take to the stage in Bucharest, a record number for the Eurovision Romania Final.

The artists who will bring the music feast to Bucharest are: Zdob and Zdub - "Train" (Republic of Moldova), Ronela Hajati - "Secret" (Albania), Vladana - "Breathe" (Montenegro), We Are Domi - "Lights off" (Czech Republic), Andrea - "Circles" (North Macedonia), Stefan - “Hope” (Estonia) and Intelligent Music Project - “Intention” (Bulgaria).

The event will take place Pangrati studio of Romanian Television, on Saturday, March 5, live and exclusively on TVR 1, TVR International, TVR Moldova, TVR + and the Youtube channel of TVR, starting from 21.00 hrs.