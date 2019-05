Duncan Laurance won the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest

Duncan Laurence won the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest for the Netherlands with ”Arcade”,on Saturday night, in Tel Aviv.

Into the Finals Eurovision Song Contest, broadcasted by Romanian Television, competed 26 songs.

After experts juries votes, Sweden gave the contest, followed by North Macedonia and Netherlands.

But the international televotes changed the score: The Netherlands won a total of 492 points. Italy finished second and Russia, third.

The Netherlands win Eurovision Song Contest for the fifth time. The 65-th edition, will occur in Netherlands next year.