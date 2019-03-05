Lyrics / Versuri

Siteul tvr.ro foloseste cookies. Continuarea navigarii pe acest site se considera acceptarea politicii de utilizare a cookies. Afla mai multe accesand POLITICA COOKIES Vezi și Politica de Confidenţialitate care face referire la modul în care colectăm, folosim şi partajăm datele dumneavoastră pentru a va oferi serviciile TVR precum şi modul în care folosim platformele sociale.
Duminică, 03 Martie 2019
ON A SUNDAY - ESTER PEONY  Muzică: Ester Alexandra Creţu, Alexandru Şerbu  Versuri: Ioana Victoria Badea
Ester Peony

You left me
On a Sunday
And I still remember
That day of September

Yeah, you left me
On a Sunday
Made sure there's no way

To forget that day
say ey, ey, ey, ey ey
Loving you is a hard price to pay
ey, ey, ey, ey ey

Watching the smoke
Rise from the ashtray
Filling the room with pain
It's still in my veins

Can't feel at home
Cuz it's so lonely
So cold and so grey
Since you left that day
You know, you know

Even if the sun rises and the world moves on everyday
ey, ey, eeey
I will always be waiting for you to come back home to me
to me, to me, to me eeeey
ey, ey, ey, ey ey
Loving you is a hard price to pay
ey, ey, ey, ey ey
ey, ey, ey, ey ey
Loving you is a hard price to pay
ey, ey, ey, ey ey

Wake me up
From this nightmare
Is this even true?
Am I without you?

Love's not fair
Oh, I have learned that
Just never knew, that
I`ll be losing you
you know, you know

Even if the sun rises and the world moves on everyday
ey, ey, eeey
I will always be waiting for you to come back home to me
to me, to me, to me eeeey
ey, ey, ey, ey ey
Loving you is a hard price to pay
ey, ey, ey, ey ey
Loving you is a hard price to pay
ey, ey, ey, ey ey

M-ai părăsit
Într-o Duminică
Și încă îmi amintesc
Acea ploioasă zi de Septembrie

Da, m-ai părăsit
Intr-o Duminică
Te-ai asigurat că nu există nicio șansă

Să pot uita acea zi
ei, ei, ei, ei
Sa te iubesc este prețul pe care îl plătesc
ei, ei, ei, ei

Am privit fumul
Ridicându-se din scrumieră
A umplut camera de durere
Si înca o simt in vene

Nu vreau o 'acasa'
Dacă e atat de pustie
Atat de rece și de gri
De când ai plecat în acea zi
Tu știi, tu știi

Chiar dacă soarele răsare și lumea iși continuă viața zi de zi
ei, ei , ei
Eu voi aștepta întotdeauna că tu să te întorci înapoi acasă, la mine
la mine, la mine, la mine
ei, ei, ei
Să te iubesc este prețul pe care-l plătesc
ei, ei , ei

Trezește-mă
Din acest coșmar
Este adevarăt?
Exist făra tine?

Dragostea nu este corectă
Oh, am învățat asta
Dar nu am știut niciodată
Că te voi pierde

