Lyrics / Versuri

You left me

On a Sunday

And I still remember

That day of September Yeah, you left me

On a Sunday

Made sure there's no way To forget that day

say ey, ey, ey, ey ey

Loving you is a hard price to pay

ey, ey, ey, ey ey Watching the smoke

Rise from the ashtray

Filling the room with pain

It's still in my veins Can't feel at home

Cuz it's so lonely

So cold and so grey

Since you left that day

You know, you know Even if the sun rises and the world moves on everyday

ey, ey, eeey

I will always be waiting for you to come back home to me

to me, to me, to me eeeey

ey, ey, ey, ey ey

Loving you is a hard price to pay

ey, ey, ey, ey ey

ey, ey, ey, ey ey

Loving you is a hard price to pay

ey, ey, ey, ey ey Wake me up

From this nightmare

Is this even true?

Am I without you? Love's not fair

Oh, I have learned that

Just never knew, that

I`ll be losing you

you know, you know Even if the sun rises and the world moves on everyday

ey, ey, eeey

I will always be waiting for you to come back home to me

to me, to me, to me eeeey

ey, ey, ey, ey ey

Loving you is a hard price to pay

ey, ey, ey, ey ey

Loving you is a hard price to pay

ey, ey, ey, ey ey

M-ai părăsit

Într-o Duminică

Și încă îmi amintesc

Acea ploioasă zi de Septembrie



Da, m-ai părăsit

Intr-o Duminică

Te-ai asigurat că nu există nicio șansă



Să pot uita acea zi

ei, ei, ei, ei

Sa te iubesc este prețul pe care îl plătesc

ei, ei, ei, ei



Am privit fumul

Ridicându-se din scrumieră

A umplut camera de durere

Si înca o simt in vene



Nu vreau o 'acasa'

Dacă e atat de pustie

Atat de rece și de gri

De când ai plecat în acea zi

Tu știi, tu știi



Chiar dacă soarele răsare și lumea iși continuă viața zi de zi

ei, ei , ei

Eu voi aștepta întotdeauna că tu să te întorci înapoi acasă, la mine

la mine, la mine, la mine

ei, ei, ei

Să te iubesc este prețul pe care-l plătesc

ei, ei , ei



Trezește-mă

Din acest coșmar

Este adevarăt?

Exist făra tine?



Dragostea nu este corectă

Oh, am învățat asta

Dar nu am știut niciodată

Că te voi pierde