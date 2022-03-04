Jamala - Special Guest at the final of the National Selection

The Representative of Ukraine and The Winner of Eurovision Song Contest 2016.

The Grand Final will be on March 5 live on TVR 1, TVR International, TVR Moldova, TVR + and on TVR's Youtube channel, from 21.00 (+1 CET).

Jamala, the Ukrainian singer who won the 2016 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, will walk on the stage at the grand final of the Selectia Nationala, as a special guest. The artist, a refugee from the hell unleashed in her homeland, will perform her song that brought the 52nd edition of Eurovision to Kyiv; ”1944”, live on TVR.

For the art piece "1944", the artist found inspiration in the unfortunate reality of her family. During World War II, her greatgrandmother was deported from their homeland with her five children. Almost 80 years later, Jamala became one of the refugees with her family, escaping from the war. Her survival journey has passed through Romania and will take her to the Eurovision Romania stage, to send and spread a message of peace and unity in the face of the worst European conflict in the last eight decades.

The song, a manifesto against the crimes committed by the Stalinist regime against the Crimean Tatars by the poet Art Antonyan, has traveled the world, and today the lyric’s message seems more current than ever. "1944" is the first track in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest to contain Crimean Tatar lyrics. The reference of the song awaken a strong emotion on the stage of Stockholm, referring from a popular Crimean Tatar song, "Ey Güzel Qırım".

On Saturday March the 5th, the message of the artist from Ukraine will resound in the grand final of the Selectia Nationala, live on TVR 1, TVR International, TVR Moldova, TVR + and on TVR's Youtube channel, from 21.00.

The line-up of the event includes, together with the 2016 ESC winner, the Eurovision Song Contest representatives from seven countries:

Zdob and Zdub - “Trenulețul (Republic of Moldova)

Ronela Hajati - “Secret” (Albania)

Vladana - “Breathe” ( Montenegro)

We Are Domi - "Lights off" (Czech Republic)

Andrea - "Circles" (Northern Macedonia)

Stefan - "Hope" (Estonia)

Intelligent Music Project - "Intention" (Bulgaria)

…and the finalists of Selectia Nationala 2022.

About Eurovision:

Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will take place in the city of Turin, located in north of Italy, with the two semifinals on May 10 and 12, crowning the winner on the grand final on May 14, 2022. Romania will be competing on Thursday, May 12, in the second half of the Semifinal number 2. Under the slogan "The Sound of Beauty", the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will bring on stage in Turin, the representatives of the 40 countries competing: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Switzerland, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Northern Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

***

The Eurovision Song Contest is the most prestigious international music competition organized by the EBU (European Broadcasting Union, which is the largest public television association in Europe). The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) has been held every year since 1956, except the COVID related cancelled edition in 2020. The show is one of the longest-running and most watched television programs in the world, being broadcast in Europe as well as in Australia, Asia and the United States. Romanian Television is the organizer of the National Selection and has been participating in the Eurovision competition since 1993. Romania's best performances in this competition were: twice the 3rd place (Luminiţa Anghel & Sistem - Kyiv, 2005; Paula Seling and Ovi - Oslo, 2010) and once the fourth place (Mihai Trăistariu - Athens, 2006).

***

For other information, please write to us at: eurovision.romania@tvr.ro or cristian.acatrinei@tvr.ro

Eurovision Romania team

Event supported by Catena, ShieldUP and Auchan