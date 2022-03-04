Eurovision Song Contest contestants from seven countries invited to the final of the National Selection

With seven representatives from different countries performing on stage, the final of the National Selection will be a real avant-premiere of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The grand final will be on 5th of March, live on TVR 1, TVR International, TVR Moldova TVR + and on TVR's Youtube channel, starting from 21.00 hrs. The final of the 2022 National Selection will be a real avant-premiere of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Representatives from no less than seven countries, a record number for the Eurovision Romania Final, will perform on stage in Bucharest.

Zdob and Zdub - "Train" (Moldova), Ronela Hajati - "Secret" (Albania), Vladana - "Breathe" (Montenegro), We Are Domi - "Lights off" (Czech Republic), Andrea - "Circles" (North Macedonia), Stefan - “Hope” (Estonia) and Intelligent Music Project - “Intention” (Bulgaria) are the artists who will bring the music celebration to Bucharest.

Together with the finalists of the National Selection, they will create a magical atmosphere for the public present in the Romanian Television studio and for the audience that will watch the performance live on TVR 1, TVR International, TVR Moldova TVR + and on TVR's Youtube channel, starting from 21.00 hrs.

"On Saturday, for a few hours, Bucharest will be the capital of the European song. Seven contestants of Eurovision 2022 will sing on the same stage, live on TVR, and at the end of the evening, we will find out the name of the representative of our country, the eighth contestant.

It was a real challenge to make this line-up for the final, taking into consideration the situation in Ukraine, but I am glad that we succeeded and we bring the magic of Eurovision closer to the Romanian fans. At such a difficult time for Europe, the finalists of the National Selection and Eurovision from these countries will remind us that the music unites and they will send a message for peace ", said Iuliana Marciuc, Eurovision Romania project manager.

On Saturday show, on March 5th, ten contestants will fight to obtain the qualification in order to represent Romania in Turin, at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Alex Parker & Bastien – „All this love”, Andrei Petruș - „Take me”, Cream, Minodora and Diana Bucşa – „România mea”, Dora Gaitanovici – „Ana”, Gabriel Basco – „One night”, Kyrie Mendél – „Hurricane”, MØISE – „Guilty”, Petra – „Ireligios”, Vanu - „Never give up” and WRS – „Llamame” are the Eurovision România 2022 finalists.

Their emotions will dissipate on Saturday, March 5th, when we will find out who will represent Romania at the international competition. The audience is going to be the sixth jury of the final.

The winner will be decided in the last phase of the National Selection, by the jury of the competition - Alexandra Ungureanu, Ozana Barabancea, Randi, Cristian Faur and Adrian Romcescu - and also by the viewers (via SMS), the score given by the public having the weight given by a jury.

The event will take place in the Pangrati studio of the Romanian Television headquarter, on Saturday, March 5th, and will be broadcast live and exclusively on TVR 1, TVR International, TVR Moldova, TVR + and on the Youtube channel of TVR, starting from 21.00 hrs.