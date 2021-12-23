94 artists are competing to represent Romania at Eurovision 2022, in Torino, Italy

This year’s edition has attracted 94 songs in the race for winning a place in the Semifinal of Eurovision Romania, and the competition is announced to be a fierce one, with almost 40% of the songwriters and singers registering from abroad - Sweden, United Kingdom, Russia, Croatia, Israel, Italy, Greece, Spain or Bulgaria.

For the first time in the history of Eurovision, we have the highest number of registrations made by songwriters and singers from abroad – around 40% out of the total of the ones who have announced their participation.

On December 23rd, the jury will present the semifinalists of Eurovision Romania

The rules and conditions of the National Selection for the nomination of a representative for our country at the Eurovision have the same format with the ones from 2019. Therefore, local artists and many songwriters and singers from abroad have joined the competition with the hope of getting a chance to participate and to represent our country at the international stage of the contest.

„I am so happy that various artists from Romania and from abroad have responded positively to the challenge we have launched and I would like to thank them for their trust. I think the jury will face a very difficult task in the next two days because they will have to decide the semifinalists of this year’s edition”, has declared Iuliana Marciuc, project manager for Eurovision Romania.

„We are glad that songwriters and singers who have represented Romania have come back this year. But we also have new artists, some of them renowned, others less well-known. All of them have the chance to win a place on the stage of one of the biggest musical contest in the world. Everyone has a real chance”, has Iuliana Marciuc added.

Alexandra Ungureanu, Ozana Barabancea, Randi, Cristian Faur and Adrian Romcescu are the artists who will judge this year’s Pre-selection. They will form the jury of specialists at all stages of the National Selection, starting from the Pre-selection stage and ending with the Great Final.

The songs which will pass the Pre-selection stage will get in the first stage of the Semifinal where both the jury and the viewers will select 20 songs for the next phase of the contest.

Within the Semifinal show the jury and the public will choose only 10 songs for the Great Final.

The semifinal and the Final will take place at the beginning of next year, during February and March. The last act of the competition will take place on March 5th, when we will also find out the name of our representative in the international competition.

All the information regarding the subscription modalities and also about the organization of the contest are available in the National Selection Rules and Conditions section at: eurovision.tvr.ro.