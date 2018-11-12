TVR opens the registrations session for Eurovision 2019

The registrations can be made online exclusively , until December 10th

Registrations for the National Selection of Eurovision Contest 2019 are starting on Friday, November 9th.

In the period to follow, professional juries and TVR’s viewers will choose our representative for Romania’s 20th participation at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Composers can submit songs for the National Selection until December 10th 2018. Registrations are made exclusively online, by filling in the available registration form from the official site of the event.

On December 20, we will find out the names of the semi-finalists of the National Selection

After the registration period is closed, the pre-selection jury will choose 24 songs at most for the National Selection. The songs which will pass the pre-selection phase will compete in the semi-finals and, from here, the jury and the viewers will qualify the songs for the Final.

For the first time, the National Selection will have a national jury for the semi-finals and an international jury for the Final.

This year’s edition also brings news regarding the way in which the viewers will participate in choosing Romania’s representative at the ESC. In each semi-final, the national jury will qualify 5 songs at most and the viewers will qualify one song. Following the jury’s decision and the televoting, 12 songs at most will enter in the Final.

In the last phase of the National Selection, Romania’s representative will be decided by the international jury and by the viewers. The score given by the viewers will count the same as the score given by one jury member. As the National Selection organiser, TVR reserves its option to offer a wild card in each phase of the Selection. Nevertheless, this will not lead to any decrease in the number of qualified songs by the jury or the public.

Selection calendar:

Registration session: 9 November 2018 – 10 December 2018 ( 24.00 hrs);

Pre-selection phase: 11-20 December 2018;

Semi-finals: January-February 2019;

Final: February 2019.

The Rules & Conditions of the contest, as well as all other significant information can be accessed directly on the official website eurovision.tvr.ro.

For further clarifications and details, you can send your messages at the address:eurovision.romania@tvr.ro.